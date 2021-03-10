India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Director Richard K. Prins Sells 50,000 Shares

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Director Richard K. Prins sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 620,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IGC traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.70. 1,450,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,041,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.12 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 3.89. India Globalization Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in India Globalization Capital stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) by 3,167.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 909,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881,396 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.13% of India Globalization Capital worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

