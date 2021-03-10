Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Update

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 88.8% from the February 11th total of 114,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of IDCBY stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,117. The stock has a market cap of $254.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06.
About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
