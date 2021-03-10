Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Update

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 88.8% from the February 11th total of 114,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of IDCBY stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,117. The stock has a market cap of $254.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

