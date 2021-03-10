Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) versus KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Head to Head Analysis

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0 2 4 0 2.67 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 1 0 2 0 2.33

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.00%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 11.85%. Given Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is more favorable than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

Volatility & Risk

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays out 103.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.9% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $115.47 million 9.03 $89.96 million $1.67 11.23 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust $229.23 million 6.45 $52.50 million $1.76 12.87

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Industrial Logistics Properties Trust. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 21.07% 10.30% 2.07% Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 20.82% 5.02% 2.14%

Summary

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust beats KKR Real Estate Finance Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.