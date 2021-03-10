Inex Project (INEX) Price Down 76% Today

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded 76% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Inex Project token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Inex Project has traded flat against the US dollar. Inex Project has a market capitalization of $256,987.55 and approximately $42.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $278.46 or 0.00521209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00069762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00059628 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00075831 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00077392 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.20 or 0.00518847 BTC.

Inex Project Token Profile

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 tokens. Inex Project’s official website is www.inexprojectofficial.com

Buying and Selling Inex Project

