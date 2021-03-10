Inex Project (INEX) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Inex Project has a total market cap of $218,530.94 and $399.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Inex Project has traded flat against the dollar. One Inex Project token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $281.48 or 0.00502848 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00066569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00053011 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00072808 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000589 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.90 or 0.00530402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00076546 BTC.

Inex Project Token Profile

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 tokens. The official website for Inex Project is www.inexprojectofficial.com

