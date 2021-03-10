Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.40. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

INFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $24,212,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.