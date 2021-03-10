Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Trading Up 5.6%

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)’s stock price rose 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.17 and last traded at $13.95. Approximately 1,686,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,230,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

IEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $319.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.54 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.38.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. Equities analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Terence R. Montgomery sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $44,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,493 shares in the company, valued at $951,590.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Fie, Llc sold 8,853,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $148,292,490.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,870,837 shares of company stock worth $148,613,563 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lifted its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 1,324.7% in the third quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 1,068,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 993,505 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 741,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 91,915 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,322,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 387.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 160,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

