Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Ingles Markets worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 6.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 53,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingles Markets stock opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.66. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 3.87%.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $105,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

