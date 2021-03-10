Injective Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $191.36 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $12.21 or 0.00022064 BTC on exchanges. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $191.36 million and approximately $32.86 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.13 or 0.00500716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00066422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00051867 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00072615 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $292.07 or 0.00527706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00076235 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,670,662 tokens. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

Injective Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

