Ink Protocol (XNK) Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $761.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded up 40.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00056338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00010376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $423.12 or 0.00788772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00026657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00066271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00030808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00041121 BTC.

Ink Protocol Token Profile

XNK is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.