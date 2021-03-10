Ink Reaches 1-Day Volume of $127,405.00 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Ink token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ink has traded up 55.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a total market capitalization of $786,762.64 and $127,405.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $283.93 or 0.00500296 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00067996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00054425 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00073980 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.89 or 0.00531946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00075667 BTC.

Ink Token Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ink Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.