INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Trading Up 5.8%

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s share price was up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.67 and last traded at $14.53. Approximately 292,530 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 381,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $216.98 million, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 3.01.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INMB. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the third quarter valued at about $2,578,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in INmune Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,747,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in INmune Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INmune Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:INMB)

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

