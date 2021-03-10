Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) & ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Financial Analysis

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) and Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ASE Technology and Inphi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASE Technology $13.56 billion 1.15 $570.40 million $0.25 28.72 Inphi $365.64 million 22.85 -$72.91 million ($0.06) -2,593.83

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Inphi. Inphi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASE Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

ASE Technology has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inphi has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ASE Technology and Inphi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASE Technology 5.39% 11.06% 4.20% Inphi -10.22% 15.33% 5.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ASE Technology and Inphi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASE Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 Inphi 0 6 7 0 2.54

Inphi has a consensus price target of $157.83, suggesting a potential upside of 1.24%. Given Inphi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inphi is more favorable than ASE Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.3% of ASE Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Inphi shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Inphi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inphi beats ASE Technology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions. It also provides advanced packages, such as flip chip BGA; heat-spreader FCBGA; flip-chip CSP; hybrid FCCSP; flip chip package in package and package on package (POP); advanced single sided substrate; high-bandwidth POP; fan-out wafer level packaging; SESUB; and substrate interposer packages. In addition, the company offers IC wire bonding packages; system-in-package products (SiP) and modules; and interconnect materials, as well as assembles automotive electronic products. Further, it provides a range of semiconductor testing services, including front-end engineering testing, wafer probing, logic/mixed-signal/RF module and SiP/MEMS/discrete final testing, and other test-related services, as well as drop shipment services. Additionally, the company develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, financing, investment advisory, warehousing management, logistics, and after sales services; manufactures computer assistance systems and related peripherals, electronic components, communication peripherals, telecommunications equipment, motherboards, and car components; imports and exports various products and technology. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures. Its solutions provide a high-speed interface between analog and mixed signals, and digital information in high-performance systems, such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, and data centers. The company also provides 25G to 600G high-speed analog and mixed semiconductor solutions for the communications market. Its products perform a range of functions, such as amplifying, encoding, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and retiming signals at speeds up to 400 Gbps. Inphi Corporation sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through a network of sales representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as TCom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Inphi Corporation in February 2001. Inphi Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

