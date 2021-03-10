Insider Buying: Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Director Purchases 17,900 Shares of Stock

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Director Alex G. Morrison purchased 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $47,793.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,694.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:GORO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.76. 676,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,906. The company has a market cap of $205.45 million, a PE ratio of -267.73 and a beta of 1.86. Gold Resource Co. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $5.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gold Resource during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Gold Resource during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Gold Resource during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Resource during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Gold Resource during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GORO shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Gold Resource to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

