Insider Buying: Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Insider Purchases 3 Shares of Stock

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) insider David Cicurel bought 3 shares of Judges Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,980 ($78.13) per share, for a total transaction of £179.40 ($234.39).

David Cicurel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Judges Scientific alerts:

On Tuesday, January 19th, David Cicurel sold 50,000 shares of Judges Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,300 ($82.31), for a total transaction of £3,150,000 ($4,115,495.17).

JDG stock opened at GBX 5,928 ($77.45) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,311.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,743.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.49, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Judges Scientific plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,995 ($39.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,700 ($87.54). The stock has a market capitalization of £373.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Judges Scientific Company Profile

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.