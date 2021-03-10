Insider Buying: Medical Developments International Limited (ASX:MVP) Insider Buys 18,630 Shares of Stock

Medical Developments International Limited (ASX:MVP) insider Maria (Mary) Sontrop acquired 18,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.37 ($3.84) per share, with a total value of A$100,061.73 ($71,472.66).
The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$7.63.
Medical Developments International Company Profile
