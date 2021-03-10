Insider Buying: Medical Developments International Limited (ASX:MVP) Insider Buys 18,630 Shares of Stock

Medical Developments International Limited (ASX:MVP) insider Maria (Mary) Sontrop acquired 18,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.37 ($3.84) per share, with a total value of A$100,061.73 ($71,472.66).

The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$7.63.

Get Medical Developments International alerts:

Medical Developments International Company Profile

Medical Developments International Limited manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical and veterinary products, and medical devices. The company operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, and Veterinary Products. It offers asthma and COPD pressurized metered dose inhalers, as well as masks and peak flow meters for asthma management for use in home or in hospitals; Penthrox, a prescription only medicine for pain relief; medical devices; and various veterinary anesthetic machines to veterinarians.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Developments International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Developments International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.