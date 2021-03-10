Insider Buying: QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Buys 46 Shares of Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) insider David Smith bought 46 shares of QinetiQ Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 329 ($4.30) per share, with a total value of £151.34 ($197.73).

David Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, David Smith purchased 46 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 325 ($4.25) per share, for a total transaction of £149.50 ($195.32).

LON QQ opened at GBX 323.40 ($4.23) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 306.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 290.16. QinetiQ Group plc has a one year low of GBX 208.28 ($2.72) and a one year high of GBX 345.40 ($4.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of £1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.70.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

