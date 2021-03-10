Insider Buying: Schroder British Opportunities Ltd (LON:SBO) Insider Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Schroder British Opportunities Ltd (LON:SBO) insider Christopher Keljik OBE bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £2,970 ($3,880.32).

Christopher Keljik OBE also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Christopher Keljik OBE purchased 3,015 shares of Schroder British Opportunities stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £2,984.85 ($3,899.73).

On Monday, January 11th, Christopher Keljik OBE acquired 3,006 shares of Schroder British Opportunities stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £2,975.94 ($3,888.08).

Schroder British Opportunities stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 99 ($1.29). The stock had a trading volume of 74,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,866. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 99.28. Schroder British Opportunities Ltd has a one year low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a one year high of GBX 103 ($1.35).

