Insider Buying: Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director James Peyer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $15,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, James Peyer acquired 20,300 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $361,137.00.

Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. 98,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,547. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

SNSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

