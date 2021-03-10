Insider Selling: Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Insider Sells 48 Shares of Stock

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,941 ($38.42), for a total transaction of £1,411.68 ($1,844.37).

Shares of LON ADM traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,944 ($38.46). 489,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,649. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,997.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,853.98. Admiral Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,858.50 ($24.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,249 ($42.45). The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42. The firm has a market cap of £8.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a GBX 86 ($1.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Admiral Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,314.20 ($30.24).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

