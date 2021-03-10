Insider Selling: Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Insider Sells 19,175 Shares of Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) insider Robert Paul sold 19,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $347,451.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,295.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Paul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Robert Paul sold 19,175 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $399,031.75.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Robert Paul sold 27,308 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $491,544.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $543,600.00.

NASDAQ:ALEC traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.50. 372,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,768. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.08. Alector, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $34.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.26.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 53.86% and a negative net margin of 757.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alector by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,001 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Alector in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,862,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Alector by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,865,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,262,000 after purchasing an additional 598,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alector by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,706,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,950,000 after purchasing an additional 567,632 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alector in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,315,000. 61.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALEC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alector from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.57.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

