Insider Selling: Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $64,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Roland L. Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

On Tuesday, January 5th, Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $66,940.00.

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $41.84. The stock had a trading volume of 81,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.54 million, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.20. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $42.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.41.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $56.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.13 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 18.68%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.