Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells 1,375 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total transaction of $374,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,208 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $632,790.72.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,669 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total transaction of $477,117.03.

On Monday, February 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.17, for a total transaction of $441,608.75.

On Monday, February 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $748,125.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 785 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.64, for a total transaction of $230,507.40.

On Monday, January 4th, Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total transaction of $32,677,927.04.

On Monday, December 28th, Jayshree Ullal sold 60 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.11, for a total transaction of $17,586.60.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $3.94 on Wednesday, hitting $272.09. The company had a trading volume of 543,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $326.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $303.57 and a 200-day moving average of $262.33.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $351.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $31,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

