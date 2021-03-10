Insider Selling: Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) CEO Sells 118,000 Shares of Stock

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) CEO Dominic Frederico sold 118,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $5,220,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dominic Frederico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 4th, Dominic Frederico sold 4,903 shares of Assured Guaranty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $214,555.28.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Dominic Frederico sold 43,510 shares of Assured Guaranty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,930,973.80.

Shares of AGO stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.61. 781,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.76. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $45.72.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 4.42%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 299,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,110,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 381,885 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 224,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 165,217 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,909,000 after purchasing an additional 60,989 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,026,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

