Insider Selling: Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $282,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,873,902.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE AVTR traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,029,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,856,244. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays started coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,163,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,662,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,849,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,641 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 33.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,200,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370,236 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 9.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,005,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,620 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,358,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141,022 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

