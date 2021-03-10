Insider Selling: Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Major Shareholder Sells 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $38,850,000.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of BLBD stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.58. The company had a trading volume of 26,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,622. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.44. Blue Bird Co. has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $666.41 million, a PE ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $130.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Blue Bird by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

