Insider Selling: C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Sells 341,158 Shares of Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 341,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $28,838,085.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,175,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,909,046.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AI traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.56. 4,624,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,933,615. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.19. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities began coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

