Insider Selling: C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CTO Sells 86,239 Shares of Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 86,239 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $7,356,186.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 836,076 shares in the company, valued at $71,317,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:AI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,624,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,615. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $183.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.19.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AI. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 80.6% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 34,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 938.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 98,378 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the third quarter worth about $276,000. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 14.8% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $5,550,000.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.