Insider Selling: C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) VP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) VP Brady Mickelsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total transaction of $885,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 229,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,290,386.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brady Mickelsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Brady Mickelsen sold 20,000 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,754,000.00.

NYSE AI traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $84.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,624,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,615. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $183.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.19.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $9,713,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $4,163,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $1,171,000.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

