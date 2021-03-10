Insider Selling: Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Senior Officer Sells 4,200 Shares of Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 4,200 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.98, for a total value of C$604,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,851 shares in the company, valued at C$2,858,146.98.

Sean Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 29th, Sean Finn sold 5,000 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$129.42, for a total value of C$647,080.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Sean Finn sold 3,000 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.37, for a total value of C$424,106.40.

TSE:CNR traded up C$1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$144.46. 668,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,820. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$137.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$139.74. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$92.01 and a twelve month high of C$149.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.89.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 46.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$160.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$144.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$147.20.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company offers equipment, customs brokerage, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services to the rail industry; intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistics park, customs brokerage, freight forwarding, trucking, and moving grain in containers; and trucking services comprising door-to-door, import and export dray, interline, and specialized services.

