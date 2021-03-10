Insider Selling: Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) SVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $86,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of DIN stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $83.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,518. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $88.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.68.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,416,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 119,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 72,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DIN shares. Truist increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

