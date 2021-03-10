Insider Selling: Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) SVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $86,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of DIN stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $83.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,518. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $88.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.68.
Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on DIN shares. Truist increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.63.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
