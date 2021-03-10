Insider Selling: Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) CEO Sells 46,276 Shares of Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) CEO John C. Hadjipateras sold 46,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $624,726.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,955,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,405,811. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:LPG traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,131. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Dorian LPG by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Dorian LPG by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

LPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Fearnley Fonds raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.