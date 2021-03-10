Insider Selling: Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Director Sells 41,000 Shares of Stock

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) Director Geoffrey Arthur Handley sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total transaction of C$289,800.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$70,683.

Shares of EDR traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.25. The company had a trading volume of 619,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,007. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.52. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$1.30 and a 1-year high of C$8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 906.25.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EDR shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.