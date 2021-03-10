Insider Selling: Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Insider Sells 128,583 Shares of Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,152,479.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Francois Barbier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Francois Barbier sold 14,973 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $289,577.82.

On Friday, December 18th, Francois Barbier sold 57,255 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $977,915.40.

FLEX stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.59. 7,915,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,962,050. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.55.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,123,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,794,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,845,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,187 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,702,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

FLEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

