Insider Selling: Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Director Sells 54,049 Shares of Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded up $4.12 on Wednesday, reaching $136.58. 236,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,861. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $144.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.90, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.01.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. Research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOXF. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2,013.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,390,000 after purchasing an additional 499,175 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,546,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fox Factory by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,950,000 after acquiring an additional 191,349 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fox Factory by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,216,000 after acquiring an additional 168,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fox Factory by 51.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,371,000 after acquiring an additional 153,031 shares in the last quarter.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

