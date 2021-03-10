Insider Selling: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Insider Sells 2,865 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $214,817.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,521,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nima Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Nima Kelly sold 7,918 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $654,343.52.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Nima Kelly sold 228 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $18,477.12.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Nima Kelly sold 3,446 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $318,755.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Nima Kelly sold 3,488 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $283,260.48.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Nima Kelly sold 7,197 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $647,730.00.

GDDY stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,377. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.73. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The firm had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1,939.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.07.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

