Insider Selling: HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Insider Sells 5,432 Shares of Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,329.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,798.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jon M. Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Jon M. Foster sold 6,171 shares of HCA Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,088,811.24.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,340. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $194.01. The company has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.24.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.47.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

