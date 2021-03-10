Insider Selling: IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Director Sells 3,579 Shares of Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $189,472.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,037 shares in the company, valued at $9,107,638.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

IESC stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.91. The company had a trading volume of 68,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,535. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.56. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.31. IES Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $55.30.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter. IES had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.36%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in IES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in IES by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in IES by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in IES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in IES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of IES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

