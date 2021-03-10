Insider Selling: Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Director Sells 67,939 Shares of Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Director Eric Singer sold 67,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $678,031.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of IMMR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,542. Immersion Co. has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $314.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.20, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Immersion by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 203.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Immersion from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

