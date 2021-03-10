Insider Selling: Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Director Sells 67,939 Shares of Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Director Eric Singer sold 67,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $678,031.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of IMMR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,542. Immersion Co. has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $314.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.20, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96.
Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Immersion from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.
About Immersion
Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.
See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.