Insider Selling: Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Sells 350 Shares of Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total transaction of $133,357.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LAD stock traded up $21.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $396.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,344. The company has a 50 day moving average of $360.41 and a 200 day moving average of $292.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $398.06.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on LAD shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.92.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

