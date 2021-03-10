Insider Selling: Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Sells 350 Shares of Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total transaction of $133,357.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of LAD stock traded up $21.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $396.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,344. The company has a 50 day moving average of $360.41 and a 200 day moving average of $292.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $398.06.
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts recently commented on LAD shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.92.
Lithia Motors Company Profile
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.
