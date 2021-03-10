Insider Selling: Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) COO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $86,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 459,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,888,291.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph Elias Khoury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Joseph Elias Khoury sold 10,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $443,400.00.

NYSE MEI traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.49. 284,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,759. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average is $35.04.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Methode Electronics’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,285,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 151,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after buying an additional 62,643 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

