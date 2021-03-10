Insider Selling: MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Director Sells 6,972 Shares of Stock

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Director Don Leung sold 6,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $108,693.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,095,118 shares in the company, valued at $17,072,889.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Don Leung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Don Leung sold 4,059 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $60,316.74.

On Monday, February 8th, Don Leung sold 2,101 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $31,220.86.

Shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,304. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average is $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.51. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 16.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 22.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCBS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,022,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,750,000 after purchasing an additional 67,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. It offers consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also provides construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, SBA, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

