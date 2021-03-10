Insider Selling: Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) CEO Sells 6,889 Shares of Stock

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) CEO Daniel S. Jaffee sold 6,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $259,370.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Daniel S. Jaffee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Daniel S. Jaffee sold 4,710 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $177,096.00.

Shares of ODC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.72. 21,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,747. The company has a market cap of $281.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.54. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average is $35.48.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 265.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 237.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 49.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

