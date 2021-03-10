Insider Selling: PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Sells 42,000 Shares of Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $1,568,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PagerDuty alerts:

On Tuesday, February 9th, Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $2,934,360.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $2,288,520.00.

PagerDuty stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.83. 2,041,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,351. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.12 and a beta of 1.43. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $58.36.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PD shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PagerDuty from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PagerDuty from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,514,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,663 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth about $31,991,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,230,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,134,000 after purchasing an additional 675,907 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,193,000 after purchasing an additional 607,667 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.