Insider Selling: RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Major Shareholder Sells 175,000 Shares of Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $1,214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,140,924 shares in the company, valued at $583,938,012.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Lor Inc sold 185,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $1,258,000.00.

NYSE RES traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $6.77. 977,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.13. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $7.43.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.46 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. RPC’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RPC by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,246,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,376,000 after purchasing an additional 23,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of RPC by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 175,016 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 25.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RES has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.18.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

