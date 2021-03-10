Insider Selling: Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Director Sells 4,816 Shares of Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Director Richard Friesner sold 4,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $348,533.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 536,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,827,083.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SDGR stock traded up $2.54 on Wednesday, reaching $72.28. 1,449,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,847. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $117.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.70 and a 200-day moving average of $72.37.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 685.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,434,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,885 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SDGR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.60.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.