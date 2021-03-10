Insider Selling: Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Chairman Sells 76,493 Shares of Stock

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 76,493 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $2,600,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,064,489 shares in the company, valued at $172,192,626. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SEM traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.12. 1,370,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,807. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.89.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. Select Medical had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 3.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Summit X LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 9.4% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 26,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Select Medical during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

SEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

