Insider Selling: SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Major Shareholder Sells 513,530 Shares of Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) major shareholder Sq Co-Investors Llc sold 513,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $13,593,139.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,889,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,009,373.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NYSE SLQT opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion and a PE ratio of -160.25. The company has a current ratio of 19.76, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $32.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10.
SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLQT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.
About SelectQuote
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
