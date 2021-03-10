Insider Selling: SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Major Shareholder Sells 513,530 Shares of Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) major shareholder Sq Co-Investors Llc sold 513,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $13,593,139.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,889,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,009,373.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE SLQT opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion and a PE ratio of -160.25. The company has a current ratio of 19.76, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $32.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at $624,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,056,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 325,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,098,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLQT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

