Insider Selling: Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Insider Sells 42,100 Shares of Stock

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) insider James Douglas Young sold 42,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $124,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SND opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $125.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.09. Smart Sand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 29.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new position in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,783,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Smart Sand by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 291,392 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Smart Sand by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 43,515 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc, integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

