Insider Selling: Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Insider Sells 42,100 Shares of Stock

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) insider James Douglas Young sold 42,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $124,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:SND opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $125.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.09. Smart Sand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.14.
Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 29.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.
About Smart Sand
Smart Sand, Inc, integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.
