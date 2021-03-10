Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CRO Sells 25,563 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.07, for a total transaction of $5,855,716.41. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 68,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,796,896.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SNOW stock traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.11. 7,801,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,547,451. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.55 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $279.26.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,383,549,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Snowflake by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071,445 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $974,876,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 18,581.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,789 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $570,886,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

