Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CRO Sells 25,563 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.07, for a total transaction of $5,855,716.41. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 68,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,796,896.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of SNOW stock traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.11. 7,801,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,547,451. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.55 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $279.26.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,383,549,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Snowflake by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071,445 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $974,876,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 18,581.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,789 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $570,886,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.
